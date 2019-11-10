Khloe Kardashian 'proud' of Tristan Thompson bond
Khloe shared a video on her Instagram story showing balloons she'd received from Tristan to mark the launch of her new fragrance collaboration with her sisters.
LONDON – Khloe Kardashian is "proud" of the relationship she's built with Tristan Thompson.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star split from the basketball player earlier this year amid claims he had kissed family friend Jordyn Woods but she's thankful she and the sportsman - who have 18-month-old daughter True together - are on amicable terms.
Khloe shared a video on her Instagram story showing balloons she'd received from Tristan to mark the launch of her new fragrance collaboration with her sisters.
She said: "Today was the launch of my pink diamond collection with KKW Fragrance and I got these balloons sent to me from baby True and Tristan and I really appreciate the love and the thoughtfulness.
"I'm really proud at the co-parenting place that we are in!"
Khloe recently admitted she will "never come in-between" Tristan and their daughter.
The 'Revenge Body' host admitted it's "hard" to co-parent with her ex-boyfriend, but she'll never prevent the basketball star from seeing little girl, because she wants to allow him to have a relationship with her.
She said: "It's hard, it's not easy for me. It would be easier for me to keep my daughter away and be like, 'No, 'cause you hurt me.' But, he never hurt True, him and I have our own relationship, and then Tristan and True have theirs. And I will never come in-between that, I don't believe in that."
Khloe credits her mother Kris Jenner and late father Robert Kardashian - who passed away in 2009 - for teaching her how to co-parent, as they were "incredible" at splitting parenting duties.
She added: "I attest that to my parents, [who] were incredible co-parenters, from what I know. My mum and my dad, I'm sure, fought all the time, not around us."
Popular in Lifestyle
-
#KFCCouple: SA’s favourite lovebirds say ‘thank you’
-
Infamous 'woman yelling at cat' meme making rounds on Twitter explained
-
[WATCH] John Cena breaks it down to Sho Madjozi's hit single
-
WATCH: Chi, Chi, Chi! John Cena surprises Sho Madjozi at US performance
-
SA hip hop star Crazy Lu dies
-
Tyra Banks 'moves in with Louis Belanger-Martin'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.