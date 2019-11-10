Infamous 'woman yelling at cat' meme making rounds on Twitter explained
The meme is said to have gained popularity in May this year, but who are the screaming woman and the poised cat?
JOHANNESBURG – If you’re on Twitter, you’ve probably seen a meme of a woman yelling and pointing at a cat that seems to be sitting so poised and unbothered ‘across’ her.
Apparently, the meme started becoming popular sometime in May this year and people have been sharing it using hilarious captions. But who is the woman and cat in the meme and were they even in the same setting?
Well first answer the question of whether the woman and cat were in the same setting for those who may be wondering, the answer is no. The woman in the meme is former Real House Wives Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Taylor Armstrong from a 2011 episode of the show where Armstrong was arguing with fellow cast Camille Grammer, while another fellow housewife Kyle Richards was trying to calm her down.
Check out the video below to see the episode:
The cat, who seemingly is sitting across Armstrong in the meme is a famous Tumblr cat called Smudge The Cat who was posted by Tumblr user deadbefordeath in June 2018.
The two pictures started being combined together as a meme where the two seem to be arguing with each other and the meme has blown on Twitter ever since.
All we know is that it's the best 🤷🏽♀️ #Texans #womanyellingatcat #whataburger pic.twitter.com/W3r2LQqAZA— World's Greatest Videos (@TheWGVS) November 5, 2019
REMOTE Mokentroll— Woman vs Cat™ (@WomanvsCat) November 6, 2019
CONTROL pic.twitter.com/CX0r2B71IU
YOU SAID Bitch I said— Woman vs Cat™ (@WomanvsCat) November 9, 2019
THAT I BLOW that you’re
YOUR MIND blowing mines pic.twitter.com/e2pcTHHZoI
HIS NAME— Woman vs Cat™ (@WomanvsCat) November 9, 2019
IS BLACK Six-lack pic.twitter.com/D3p9GWqh1c
And of course, (South) Africans decided to join in on the fun and have been using the meme with a bit of a twist.
This is Angela and Michael on every episode of 90 day fiancé 😭😭 https://t.co/WVXvbLrUY7— Papi Chulo🇳🇬 (@teeh_kay1) November 8, 2019
DStv. Dish pic.twitter.com/KFusHE4e3k— Mama ka saint (@bontle_mlambo) November 7, 2019
go shawty— simamkele (@ightimafukwicha) November 9, 2019
it’s your birthday ishobete pic.twitter.com/MfPyrAjRIX
Knife & Fork Vokken Knife pic.twitter.com/HVTwfkUBa5— Star Red (@moesuttle) November 8, 2019
“I am Xhosa” “leQhotsa” pic.twitter.com/hLprRo3SIl— The People’s RowRow (@i2RowRow) November 9, 2019
Timeline
Popular in Lifestyle
-
#KFCCouple: SA’s favourite lovebirds say ‘thank you’
-
[WATCH] John Cena breaks it down to Sho Madjozi's hit single
-
WATCH: Chi, Chi, Chi! John Cena surprises Sho Madjozi at US performance
-
Tyra Banks 'moves in with Louis Belanger-Martin'
-
SA hip hop star Crazy Lu dies
-
Wings of love: SA tracks down couple in KFC proposal video
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.