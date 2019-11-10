Famous 'woman yelling at cat' meme making rounds on Twitter explained

The meme is said to have gained popularity in May this year, but who are the screaming woman and the poised cat?

JOHANNESBURG – If you’re on Twitter, you’ve probably seen a meme of a woman yelling and pointing at a cat that seems to be sitting so poised and unbothered ‘across’ her.

Apparently, the meme started becoming popular sometime in May this year and people have been sharing it using hilarious captions. But who is the woman and cat in the meme and were they even in the same setting?

Well first answer the question of whether the woman and cat were in the same setting for those who may be wondering, the answer is no. The woman in the meme is former Real House Wives Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Taylor Armstrong from a 2011 episode of the show where Armstrong was arguing with fellow cast Camille Grammer, while another fellow housewife Kyle Richards was trying to calm her down.

Check out the video below to see the episode:

The cat, who seemingly is sitting across Armstrong in the meme is a famous Tumblr cat called Smudge The Cat who was posted by Tumblr user deadbefordeath in June 2018.

The two pictures started being combined together as a meme where the two seem to be arguing with each other and the meme has blown on Twitter ever since.

REMOTE Mokentroll

CONTROL pic.twitter.com/CX0r2B71IU — Woman vs Cat™ (@WomanvsCat) November 6, 2019

YOU SAID Bitch I said

THAT I BLOW that you’re

YOUR MIND blowing mines pic.twitter.com/e2pcTHHZoI — Woman vs Cat™ (@WomanvsCat) November 9, 2019

HIS NAME

IS BLACK Six-lack pic.twitter.com/D3p9GWqh1c — Woman vs Cat™ (@WomanvsCat) November 9, 2019

And of course, (South) Africans decided to join in on the fun and have been using the meme with a bit of a twist.

This is Angela and Michael on every episode of 90 day fiancé 😭😭 https://t.co/WVXvbLrUY7 — Papi Chulo🇳🇬 (@teeh_kay1) November 8, 2019

go shawty

it’s your birthday ishobete pic.twitter.com/MfPyrAjRIX — simamkele (@ightimafukwicha) November 9, 2019