Eskom urges customers to help ease the strain on its systems
The power utility says customers need to play their part in reducing demand to avoid the implementation of load-shedding.
JOHANNESBURG – Eskom says it doesn’t anticipate there will be load-shedding this week despite the system being constrained and vulnerable.
The cash strapped power utility has called on electricity users to reduce consumption to alleviate pressure on its system.
On Thursday Eskom implemented stage 2 load shedding after it lost three generating units.
It says while planned blackouts are not on the cards for the coming days- the probability of loads-hedding remains and could happen at short notice.
Eskom technical teams are working to lessen the possibility of the lights going out.
Spokesperson Dikatso Mothae said, “We continue to ask our customers to please use electricity sparingly, air conditioners in particular. If you set those at 23 degrees that certainly helps us manage the load on the system. Lighting that you don’t need; people keep their lights on even during the day; please switch those off. Non-essential appliances as well.”
Customers are also urged to regularly checking their load-shedding schedules for updates.
