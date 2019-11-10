Enhle Mbali asks for space, privacy amid divorce rumours with Black Coffee

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
Go

Enhle Mbali asks for space, privacy amid divorce rumours with Black Coffee

Enhle took to Instagram on Sunday morning, following reports from the Sunday World newspaper, which revealed that she and Black Coffee have split, to ask for privacy and silence for the sake of their children.

Picture: @Enhlembali/Twitter
Picture: @Enhlembali/Twitter
26 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Actress Enhle Mbali has finally come forward to confirm that her marriage with international DJ sensation Black Coffee is troubled.

The actress and the DJ, whose real name Nkosinathi Maphumulo, have been together for almost a decade with four children (three of them with Enhle).

Enhle took to Instagram on Sunday morning, following reports from the Sunday World newspaper, which revealed that she and Black Coffee have split, to ask for privacy and silence for the sake of their children.

View this post on Instagram

.

A post shared by Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa (@enhlembali_) on

The newspaper reported that Mlotshwa also filed for a protection order against her husband’s sister, Nomalanga Maphumulo.

In an almost four-minute video, the actress started off by saying she woke up to “something that was extremely personal” that she had handed over to the court (the Sunday Times reports that this something was handed over to the Randburg Magistrates Court) that has now made it to the papers.

“The situation that is happening, right now in my life is indeed happening, but I would also just like a bit of space with regards to questions and so forth,” Mlotshwa further said in her Instagram video.

Before concluding her video, Mlotshwa recited a part of feminist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s We Should All Be Feminist speech from her 2012 TedTalk - where she was speaking about how society teaches girls to value themselves less than men, and are conditioned to compete against each other for male attention.

The quote was also featured in Beyoncé’s Flawless song back in 2013.

Social media has been showing support to the actress following the revelation of the news.

Timeline

Popular in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA