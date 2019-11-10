Enhle Mbali asks for space, privacy amid divorce rumours with Black Coffee

Enhle took to Instagram on Sunday morning, following reports from the Sunday World newspaper, which revealed that she and Black Coffee have split, to ask for privacy and silence for the sake of their children.

JOHANNESBURG – Actress Enhle Mbali has finally come forward to confirm that her marriage with international DJ sensation Black Coffee is troubled.

The actress and the DJ, whose real name Nkosinathi Maphumulo, have been together for almost a decade with four children (three of them with Enhle).

Enhle took to Instagram on Sunday morning, following reports from the Sunday World newspaper, which revealed that she and Black Coffee have split, to ask for privacy and silence for the sake of their children.

The newspaper reported that Mlotshwa also filed for a protection order against her husband’s sister, Nomalanga Maphumulo.

In an almost four-minute video, the actress started off by saying she woke up to “something that was extremely personal” that she had handed over to the court (the Sunday Times reports that this something was handed over to the Randburg Magistrates Court) that has now made it to the papers.

“The situation that is happening, right now in my life is indeed happening, but I would also just like a bit of space with regards to questions and so forth,” Mlotshwa further said in her Instagram video.

Before concluding her video, Mlotshwa recited a part of feminist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s We Should All Be Feminist speech from her 2012 TedTalk - where she was speaking about how society teaches girls to value themselves less than men, and are conditioned to compete against each other for male attention.

The quote was also featured in Beyoncé’s Flawless song back in 2013.

Social media has been showing support to the actress following the revelation of the news.

Enhle shedding light on her troubled marriage - one can tell she’s been through a lot #BLACKCOFFEE pic.twitter.com/t1qGXGROjV — Bad Influencer ® (@Landless_Native) November 10, 2019

Why do we teach girls to aspire marriage but not boys?



Enhle #BLACKCOFFEE — WendyM (@Wendy_Mothata) November 10, 2019

I just hope the divorce settlement is fair. Enhle has been through alot in this marriage#BLACKCOFFEE pic.twitter.com/2dncaYVhIQ — FlawlesslyXhosa (@premium_xh) November 10, 2019