Cyclone Bulbul lashes Bangladesh, killing fisherman and homemaker
Afisherman was killed on Saturday night when a tree collapsed on his thatched home and a woman was killed when a tree crashed down on her house.
DHAKA – Cyclone Bulbul lashed Bangladesh overnight, killing two people, injuring scores and damaging homes but prompt evacuations saved many lives and the worst was over, officials said on Sunday.
No major damage was reported in camps in southeast Bangladesh where hundreds of thousands of refugees from neighbouring Myanmar are living.
A 60-year old fisherman, who authorities said had refused to flee to a shelter, was killed on Saturday night when a tree collapsed on his thatched home.
A woman, 52, who had spent the night in a shelter, returned home on Sunday but was killed when a tree crashed down on her house.
Some 2 million people from all of Bangladesh’s 13 coastal districts huddled in about 5,558 shelters on Saturday night. Outside, wind speeds rose to between 100 and 120 km per hourand some low-lying coastal areas were flooded.
Wind speeds have now come down to between 70 and 80 kph, authorities said.
About 1,200 predominantly domestic tourists were stuck at the Saint Martin island in the Cox’s Bazar district, Enamur Rahman, junior minister for disaster management and relief, told Reuters.
“With the signal down to 4 all of them will be rescued,” he said, referring to a storm-warning system.
The cyclone season in the Bay of Bengal can last from April to December. In 1999, a super-cyclone battered the coast of India’s Odisha state for 30 hours, killing 10,000 people.
India’s eastern states of West Bengal and Odisha have received heavy rainfall since early Saturday and there were reports of hundreds of trees being uprooted.
More in World
-
Hundreds of Indian Sikhs make historic pilgrimage to Pakistan
-
Bangladesh evacuates 100,000 as Cyclone Bulbul approaches
-
Two dead, at least 100 homes lost in Australia bushfires
-
Hong Kong vigils for dead student turn to street violence
-
US stocks flat amid mixed signs on China trade talks
-
Mexican cartels 'worse than Isis': massacre victims' kin urge US help
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.