Come rain or shine, hundreds expected to join Bok's PE parade

The second last leg of their trophy tour gets under way around 9am this morning and will go through Kolisi’s home town.

PORT ELIZABETH – The Springbok team, and captain Siya Kolisi, are expected to get a warm reception in Port Elizabeth on Sunday morning.

It’s a rainy morning in Port Elizabeth following a day of excitement in East London where the Webb Ellis Trophy was paraded.

Kolisi and his men were welcomed with joy by fans once again when they arrived at the Port Elizabeth airport.

The team is expected to go through another day thrilling day in the Windy Eastern Cape.

Fans in Kolisi's hometown will ensure that Sunday's weather does not stop them from joining the nation in celebrating one of their own.

On Saturday, the parade which is expected to wrap up on Sunday afternoon, went through Makazole Mapimpi's hometown of Mdantsane.

WATCH: Mapimpi's grandmother: I'm going to slaughter 10 chickens for Mapimpi

The team has been to Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal since Thursday with excited fans eagerly awaiting to get a glimpse of the world champions.

The tour wraps up on Monday in Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN ROAD CLOSURES:

Monday's victory parade in Cape Town will kick off with a concert at City Hall and Grand Parade at 11am before the team takes the Webb Ellis Cup on a tour of the CBD, Langa, Belhar and Elsies River.

Road closures for Monday in Cape Town:

Darling Street between Parade and Corporation Streets on Sunday 10 November from 17:00

Parade Street between Caledon and Darling Streets

Corporation Street between Longmarket and Darling Streets

On Monday 11 November 2019 from 08:00 to 15:00, Darling Street between Buitenkant and Lower Plein Streets will also be closed.

