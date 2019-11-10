CoCT plans to undertake feasibility analysis ahead of drafting housing policy

The city announced it would develop an inclusionary housing policy last year.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town plans to undertake a feasibility analysis as it moves one step closer towards drafting an inclusionary housing policy.

The city announced it would develop an inclusionary housing policy last year.

Mayco member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi admitted the process had been slower than anticipated.

“As we’re going to go out now of the institution, we made sure that we have done enough consultation. For that reason, it now went to the portfolio committee for human settlements. They have a good understanding of the particular document now.”

The feasibility study is set to commence early next year.

Booi said the study would play a critical role in the drafting of the policy and said various stakeholders would be consulted.