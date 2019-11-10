View all in Latest
City Power experiencing internet connect, says services have been limited

Officials said they had been offline since Saturday night.

Picture: City Power
Picture: City Power
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - City Power on Sunday said it was experiencing problems with its internet connection which had limited its services.

Officials said they had been offline since Saturday night.

Some of the services affected are the app and the call centre.

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said: “Customers are unable to log for calls or access the website and also generate reference numbers so that we can dispatch people to attend to any of the problems. Even contractors won’t be able to do their invoicing.”

