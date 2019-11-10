Boks wrap up Zwide cup tour, next stop Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium
It’s been an overcast and windy day but that hasn’t stopped fans from coming out in their numbers to celebrate the Springboks on their championship parade.
PORT ELIZABETH - It’s the penultimate of the Springbok's Rugby World Cup trophy tour in the Eastern Cape is expected to wrap up soon.
The four-province tour continued this morning in the Port Elizabeth CBD.
Zwide has the biggest turnout for the day as they chanted and sang as hometown hero and World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi returned to show off the trophy.
There are stops at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium at Greenacres left for the team do before getting on a plane for tomorrow’s parade in Cape Town.
Meanwhile, Kolisi and coach Rassie Erasmus will be travelling to attend the SA Sports Awards where they are nominated for the People's Choice and Coach of the Year awards respectively.
