Boks wrap up EC trophy tour, next stop the Mother City
PORT ELIZABETH - The Springboks have on Sunday concluded their Eastern Cape Rugby World Cup trophy tour and are jetting to Cape Town to conclude their victory tour.
The Western Cape will be the Boks' final stop, having already visited parts of Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.
It was a sea green and gold as school children, adults and even old ladies gather to say goodbye to the team after eight days of celebrations.
The team was met by thousands of supporters in the Eastern Cape who sang and chanted as they waited for them in cloudy and windy conditions.
Sunday’s parade saw them travel from the PE city hall to Siya Kolisi’s hometown of Zwide where he was met by thousands of locals who cheered for their hero.
Tomorrow the team will be in Cape Town for the fifth and final day of their parade as they bring down the curtains on two weeks of World Cup celebrations.
