Boks make stop at Rassie Erasmus’ hometown to showcase cup

The team made its way through Gauteng, Kwa-Zulu-Natal the Eastern Cape and will be in Cape Town on Monday.

PORT ELIZABETH - The Springbok Rugby World Cup trophy tour has made a stop in Despatch and Uitenhage, the hometown of coach Rassie Erasmus.

Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk said he was excited by the support from South Africans across the country.

“Thank you for all the support and messages. Please keep on supporting the Springboks no matter what.”

Waving flags and excited supporters have been the theme of the day since Thursday as the team made its way around the country.

There were scenes of jubilance as the bus carrying the world champions went through the township of Zwide, the place where captain Siya Kolisi grew up.



