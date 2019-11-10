Boks make stop at Rassie Erasmus’ hometown to showcase cup

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
Go

Boks make stop at Rassie Erasmus’ hometown to showcase cup

The team made its way through Gauteng, Kwa-Zulu-Natal the Eastern Cape and will be in Cape Town on Monday.

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus (M) during the Boks Rugby World Cup tour on Sunday, 10 November 2019 in Port Elizabeth. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus (M) during the Boks Rugby World Cup tour on Sunday, 10 November 2019 in Port Elizabeth. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
49 minutes ago

PORT ELIZABETH - The Springbok Rugby World Cup trophy tour has made a stop in Despatch and Uitenhage, the hometown of coach Rassie Erasmus.

The team made its way through Gauteng, Kwa-Zulu-Natal the Eastern Cape and will be in Cape Town on Monday.

Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk said he was excited by the support from South Africans across the country.

“Thank you for all the support and messages. Please keep on supporting the Springboks no matter what.”

Waving flags and excited supporters have been the theme of the day since Thursday as the team made its way around the country.

There were scenes of jubilance as the bus carrying the world champions went through the township of Zwide, the place where captain Siya Kolisi grew up.

WATCH: I'm going to slaughter 10 chickens for Mapimpi

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA