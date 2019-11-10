Boks make stop at Rassie Erasmus’ hometown to showcase cup
The team made its way through Gauteng, Kwa-Zulu-Natal the Eastern Cape and will be in Cape Town on Monday.
PORT ELIZABETH - The Springbok Rugby World Cup trophy tour has made a stop in Despatch and Uitenhage, the hometown of coach Rassie Erasmus.
The team made its way through Gauteng, Kwa-Zulu-Natal the Eastern Cape and will be in Cape Town on Monday.
Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk said he was excited by the support from South Africans across the country.
“Thank you for all the support and messages. Please keep on supporting the Springboks no matter what.”
Waving flags and excited supporters have been the theme of the day since Thursday as the team made its way around the country.
There were scenes of jubilance as the bus carrying the world champions went through the township of Zwide, the place where captain Siya Kolisi grew up.
WATCH: I'm going to slaughter 10 chickens for Mapimpi
Popular in Sport
-
Road closures for Bok victory tour of Cape Town
-
Mapimpi's grandmother: I'm going to slaughter 10 chickens for him
-
Siya Kolisi brings Webb Ellis Cup home to proud Zwide residents
-
Springbok fans brave the rain to line the streets of PE
-
Ten-man Chiefs claim derby bragging rights to go 10 points clear
-
'Bulletproof vests': World Cup autopsy brutal, says All Black Williams
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.