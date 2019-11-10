ANCYL member (25) shot dead in Hammanskraal

Police say the deceased was trying to resolve a fight between delegates at a rally when the unknown man fired shots at him.

JOHANNESBURG – Police are searching for a man who shot dead an African National Congress (ANC) Youth League member in Tshwane on Saturday.

It's understood the shooter opened fire during a rally at the Themba stadium in Hammanskraal and shot the 25-year-old man, killing him instantly.



Police say the deceased was trying to resolve a fight between delegates at the event when the unknown man fired shots at him.

Another person believed to be the organizer of the event was wounded and taken to hospital.

Police spokesperson Mathapelo Peters said, “It is reported that deceased was trying to diffuse the fight when an unknown man emerged from the crowd and fired shots at the deceased; fatally wounding the 25-year-old victim. The suspect is said to have driven off in a grey BMW with unknown registration number.”