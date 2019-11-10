ANCYL believes Hammanskraal shooting designed to derail congress plans
Police say preliminary reports show that an argument broke out between delegates at the rally before the shooting that claimed the life of ANCYL member, Lethabo Nkoana.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) says it's shocked and saddened by the fatal shooting of one of it's members at a rally in Hammanskraal on Saturday.
Another person was wounded in the incident and rushed to hospital.
Police say preliminary reports show that an argument broke out between delegates at the rally before the shooting.
The ANCYL’s national youth task team says it visited the family of the deceased earlier today.
Twenty-five-year-old Lethabo Nkoana was killed in a violent altercation.
The task team's Sizophila Mkhize says they're concerned about the events that led to the fatal shooting.
“These are not really issues that we can take lightly. There is thuggish behaviour that seems to be infiltrating the ANC Youth League and we must be able to work together with law enforcement to ensure arrests.”
No arrests have yet been made and the organisation says it believes the attack was designed to derail it's plans to hold a congress.
Police are still investigating.
