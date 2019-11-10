View all in Latest
5 killed, several others injured crash near Durban

Five people were declared dead on the scene of an accident between a minibus taxi and delivery van on the M27.

Five people have been killed after they were ejected from the vehicles they were travelling in during a collision on the M27, near Durban. Picture: Netcare911/Twitter
Five people have been killed after they were ejected from the vehicles they were travelling in during a collision on the M27, near Durban. Picture: Netcare911/Twitter
54 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Five people have been killed in an accident between Umdloti and Waterloo, just outside Durban on Saturday morning.

Officials say a mini bus and a delivery van collided on the M27.

Paramedics say several people have been left injured, while the driver of the van died on the scene.

Netcare911's Shawn Herbst said, “Five people in total were ejected from the car and taxi. Multiple other people sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate. All five occupants that were ejected were found to have sustained fatal injuries and were declared deceased on the scene. Once treated and stabilised all the patients will be transported to hospital for further treatment.”

