‘You showed me the kind of love that dreams are made of’, says Gwala's wife
Peggy-Sue Khumalo and her children have paid a moving tribute to the broadcaster who has been laid to rest in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.
IMPENDLE – Xolani Gwala’s wife Peggy-Sue Khumalo, who has been weeping uncontrollably as her husband is being laid to rest, says Gwala showed her what true love is.
Makwena Mabusela read out Khumalo’s last love letter to her husband.
“I have known you as a smooth yet stern radio host. Up close you were smooth, gentle and loving. You showed me the kind of love that dreams are made of.”
Khumalo says she will forever cherish the time she had with Gwala.
“We had two truly joyful years of the deepest love, happiest times and truest partnership that I could never have imagined for myself, Xolani.”
Khumalo has vowed to keep his legacy alive through the newly announced Xolani Gwala Foundation, which will focus on cancer awareness as well as young aspiring journalists.
Meanwhile, the children of the late renowned journalist and broadcaster say he was a happy person who could make anyone laugh.
In their glowing tribute to their late father, his children have described him as caring and loving.
Gwala was also described as irrepressible, kind and always respectful.
His family say he was their pride and joy.
Daughters Siphesihle, Ngcwali, Nobuhle and Siphosethu Gwala delivered a moving eulogy in which they said he was an understanding father.
Gwala who was affectionately known as Bra X, Mr. X, XG or Mphephethwa was also described by various mourners as a democrat who cared about the marginalized in society.
WATCH: The life and times of Xolani Gwala
Popular in Local
-
Powerball results: Friday, 8 November 2019
-
WATCH LIVE: Xolani Gwala funeral underway in Impendle, KZN
-
The lights will stay on but blackouts may still happen, says Eskom
-
SA hip hop star Crazy Lu dies
-
#KFCCouple: SA’s favourite lovebirds say ‘thank you’
-
Wings of love: SA tracks down couple in KFC proposal video
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.