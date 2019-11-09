‘You showed me the kind of love that dreams are made of’, says Gwala's wife

Peggy-Sue Khumalo and her children have paid a moving tribute to the broadcaster who has been laid to rest in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

IMPENDLE – Xolani Gwala’s wife Peggy-Sue Khumalo, who has been weeping uncontrollably as her husband is being laid to rest, says Gwala showed her what true love is.

Makwena Mabusela read out Khumalo’s last love letter to her husband.

“I have known you as a smooth yet stern radio host. Up close you were smooth, gentle and loving. You showed me the kind of love that dreams are made of.”

Khumalo says she will forever cherish the time she had with Gwala.

“We had two truly joyful years of the deepest love, happiest times and truest partnership that I could never have imagined for myself, Xolani.”

Khumalo has vowed to keep his legacy alive through the newly announced Xolani Gwala Foundation, which will focus on cancer awareness as well as young aspiring journalists.

Meanwhile, the children of the late renowned journalist and broadcaster say he was a happy person who could make anyone laugh.

In their glowing tribute to their late father, his children have described him as caring and loving.

Gwala was also described as irrepressible, kind and always respectful.

His family say he was their pride and joy.

Daughters Siphesihle, Ngcwali, Nobuhle and Siphosethu Gwala delivered a moving eulogy in which they said he was an understanding father.

Gwala who was affectionately known as Bra X, Mr. X, XG or Mphephethwa was also described by various mourners as a democrat who cared about the marginalized in society.

