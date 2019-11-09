Xolani ‘XG’ Gwala to be laid to rest in Impendle today
On Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a special provincial funeral in honour of the broadcasting legend who died last Friday.
JOHANNESBURG – Broadcasting giant Xolani Gwala will be laid to rest on Saturday at his home town of Impendle in KwaZulu-Natal.
On Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a special provincial funeral in honour of the broadcasting legend.
The President also instructed that the flag be flown at half-mast in KwaZulu-Natal until Gwala has been buried.
The 44-year-old died last Friday after losing his 18 months’ battle to colon cancer.
The presidency's spokesperson Khusela Diko said, “The President continues to send his condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Mr Gwala. His thoughts remain with Peggy-Sue Khumalo, the children and the rest of the family. He has also said the passing of Mr Gwala has deeply saddened the nation.”
Diko said Gwala's values contributed to the country's transition to democracy.
“Mr Gwala stood for the values of our transition into democracy; these are values of openness, listening to views and engaging views – even those that may conflict or offend your own – and doing so in the spirit that sought to find solutions to the problems of our country.”
WATCH: Friends and family remember Xolani Gwala
GWALA’S FAMILY THANKFUL FOR SUPPORT FROM SOUTH AFRICANS
The family of Xolani Gwala said that they’d been overwhelmed by the support they received from South Africans since his passing a week ago.
His family said that the past two years had been hard on them with Gwala in and out of hospital undergoing treatment.
But his brother, Mdu, said he was glad that his brother was finally at peace.
For Gwala’s family, this had been one of their hardest and toughest weeks.
They joined his colleagues, friends and fans to remember him at a memorial service in Randburg on Thursday.
His brother Mdu Gwala said they were thankful to 702.
"Thank you very much to everyone who supported my brother. Goodbye."
Additional reporting by Bonga Dlulane
