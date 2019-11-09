Xolani remembered as a good brother and pride of the Gwala family

Gwala is being honoured with a special funeral in his home town of Impendle in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday morning.

JOHANNESBURG – Veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala has been described as a considerate and consummate professional.

Friends, family and colleagues have gathered to pay their final respects and bid the giant broadcaster farewell.

Gwala passed away at the age of 44 last week after battling colon cancer for two years.

His brother Simo Gwala delivered the eulogy.

“Xolani’s love for life and generous spirit made him an exceptional human being. He was hardworking and humble, a good brother to his siblings and the pride of the Gwala family. His colleagues remember him as being considerate and compassionate, a consummate and charming professional.”

