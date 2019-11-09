Xolani Gwala laid to rest but will never be forgotten
He died last week Friday at age 44 after battling colon cancer for the past two years.
DURBAN - Veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala has on Saturday been laid to rest.
Mourners, including senior government representatives and media personalities, gathered at the Novuka Village at Impendle in Kwa-Zulu Natal, to bid farewell to XG as he was affectionately known.
WATCH: The life and times of Xolani Gwala
Gwala's children have described him as a caring and loving man while his widow, Peggy-Sue Khumalo, penned a letter in which she called him her soulmate and her rock.
Primedia Group CEO Omar Essack where the journalist was employed said the company would ensure that Gwala's name is not forgotten.
“We’re committed that, this fight that he had against cancer, which he fought on behalf of others who had it, we must ensure that must not be forgotten by the Department of Health, by the government of South Africa, by the provinces and the president.”
Gwala’s name will be lived through good deeds aimed at creating cancer awareness as well as assisting young aspiring journalists.
Khumalo, who was visibly emotional as her husband was being buried, opted to have her message read out by her friend Makwena Mabusela instead of taking the podium herself.
She thanked her husband for the children they had together and vowed to keep Gwala’s legacy alive.
The late veteran broadcaster cut his teeth as a newsreader at Ukhozi FM in 1995.
With a career that spanned 24 years, Gwala has been described as a fierce proponent of democracy and a champion for South Africa, on and off-air.
