WATCH LIVE: Xolani Gwala funeral underway in Impendle, KZN

JOHANNESBURG – Veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala is being laid to rest at his hometown of Impendle in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

Emotional scenes played out as Gwala's body arrived at the family home on Saturday morning.

The 44-year-old died last Friday after a lengthy battle with colon cancer.

Tributes from South Africans from all walks of life continue to pour in as ‘XG’, as he was affectionately known, is being honoured with a special provincial funeral.

On Friday President Cyril Ramaphosa also ordered that the national flags be flown at half-mast in KwaZulu-Natal until Gwala is buried.