[VIDEO] Family saved from being hit by speeding SUV goes viral
Social media is talking after a video showing a family crossing the street, saved by another car from a speeding SUV.
Watch the video below:
Yho! This is INSANE! https://t.co/YLmwMKkrh0— Xhanti Payi (@XhantiPayi) November 8, 2019
This article first appeared on 702 : [VIDEO] Family saved from being hit by speeding SUV goes viral
