Tyra Banks 'moves in with Louis Belanger-Martin'

Meanwhile, Tyra previously admitted that her son York - who was born via a surrogate - is desperate to have a sibling, and her mother Carolyn London thinks it's a good idea.

Tyra Banks. Picture: @tyrabanks/Instagram.
Tyra Banks. Picture: @tyrabanks/Instagram.
2 hours ago

LONDON - American model Tyra Banks has moved in with her boyfriend Louis Belanger-Martin, according to a report.

The 45-year-old model and the Canadian businessman are now living together, according to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column, which reports that the duo are taking the next step in their relationship.

A source told the publication: "Tyra and Louis live together but Louis always moves around a lot for business reasons."

Louis and his ex-wife, Valerie Martin Scraire, have an apartment in England, as well as a house in Barbados, and a home in Magog, Quebec.

Louis also has to travel in order to spend time with his 12-year-old son.

The insider added: "Louis also spends some time with his own child in England and around the world for business. Tyra's child has his own room at Louis [and] Valerie's house in Magog and Tyra moved some of her stuff - clothes, jewellery - there too."

Meanwhile, Tyra previously admitted that her son York - who was born via a surrogate - is desperate to have a sibling, and her mother Carolyn London thinks it's a good idea.

She said: "God, my mom wants more grandbabies.

"My son is rolling and running around and she's like, 'You see? He needs a friend. He's saying that these stuffed animals are his babies and he's calling himself a big brother.'

"He calls himself a big brother. I'm like there's nobody underneath you - what does that mean 'big brother?'"

Tyra is relishing the challenge of motherhood and previously joked she loves that York has already become the "boss" of her household.

She said in 2018: "I think every two-year-old has some terrible moments. And he definitely, definitely has that.

"But, he's also like in charge so when he's eating I try to tell him you must sit at the table when you eat, you cannot run around, you must sit.

"So the other day, yesterday, my mom is eating at the counter in the kitchen. He's like, 'Nana, sit down. You eating. Sit down, Nana.'"

