Tyra Banks 'moves in with Louis Belanger-Martin'

-
GALLERY: Boks take Webb Ellis Cup tour to East LondonSport
-
380 undocumented foreigners arrested for hijacking building in HillbrowLocal
-
Boks wrap up East London trophy tour, next stop PESport
-
3 minors arrested for allegedly robbing hikers at Table MountainLocal
-
Alex police open inquest docket following death of woman (38) & her childLocal
-
‘You showed me the kind of love that dreams are made of’, says Gwala's wifeLocal
-
GALLERY: Boks take Webb Ellis Cup tour to East LondonSport
-
380 undocumented foreigners arrested for hijacking building in HillbrowLocal
-
Boks wrap up East London trophy tour, next stop PESport
-
3 minors arrested for allegedly robbing hikers at Table MountainLocal
-
Alex police open inquest docket following death of woman (38) & her childLocal
-
‘You showed me the kind of love that dreams are made of’, says Gwala's wifeLocal
Popular Topics
-
Zuma loses bid to appeal Hanekom apology rulingPolitics
-
Gordhan & Mboweni agree action needed to rescue SA economyBusiness
-
Motshekga appeals to MPs to put aside differences for land expropriation billPolitics
-
Ramaphosa hails R363bn investment commitments as vote of confidence in SAPolitics
-
Mzwanele Manyi accuses Zondo Commission of being biasedPolitics
-
R2K: Approval of political party funding bill a victory for transparencyPolitics
Popular Topics
-
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: United we standOpinion
-
Day of the underdogs: How hope inspired Boks to victorySport
-
ROY GLUCKMAN: Both Pride and prejudiceOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Mid-term Budget underscores bad state of SA economyOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: What the Boks can teach SA as a nationOpinion
-
BONGA DLULANE: Gay Pride: Out but lacking the PrideOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Investment drive ‘distinctive difference’ between Zuma, Ramaphosa presidencyBusiness
-
US stocks flat amid mixed signs on China trade talksWorld
-
AG names municipalities most guilty of massive irregular expenditureBusiness
-
Sacci: SA needs more than R3bn in investment to reach sufficient economic growthBusiness
-
Steinhoff says could issue shares to help settle lawsuitsBusiness
-
Tiger Brands looking at sale of processed meats businessBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Tyler Perry admits to 'running from poverty'Lifestyle
-
#KFCCouple: SA’s favourite lovebirds say ‘thank you’Lifestyle
-
Robert De Niro regrets relationship with his dadLifestyle
-
'Fearless' Charlize Theron honored by HollywoodLifestyle
-
SA hip hop star Crazy Lu diesLocal
-
SA corporates, celebs, influencers continue to pledge couple engaged at KFCLocal
-
US rapper A$AP Rocky to return to Sweden after rulingLifestyle
-
Kanye West to run for US president in 2024Lifestyle
-
Wings of love: SA tracks down couple in KFC proposal videoLifestyle
-
Boks wrap up East London trophy tour, next stop PESport
-
JP Duminy ruled out of Mzansi Super LeagueSport
-
Thousands come out to catch glimpse of Boks, Webb Ellis Cup in East LondonSport
-
Springbok victory parade to start in cloudy East LondonSport
-
Boks ‘grateful’ for SA support after winning RWCSport
-
Road closures for Bok victory tour of Cape TownSport
Popular Topics
-
Boks wrap up East London trophy tour, next stop PESport
-
Boks ‘grateful’ for SA support after winning RWCSport
-
Road closures for Bok victory tour of Cape TownSport
-
'Such an honour to be South African': Durban fans change routine to see BoksSport
-
Fans thrilled to see Boks on victory tour of DurbanSport
-
Durban ready to welcome world champion SpringboksSport
Popular Topics
-
CARTOON: On Top of the WorldSport
-
CARTOON: Tightrope TitoBusiness
-
CARTOON: Slaying the Dragon and St GeorgeSport
-
CARTOON: DA Road to RuinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Puppet GamesPolitics
-
CARTOON: Bright ExcusesBusiness
-
CARTOON: Heroes to ZerosLocal
-
CARTOON: WhatsApp StokvelLocal
-
CARTOON: SuperHelenPolitics
- Sat
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 21°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 21°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 20°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 16°C
Tyra Banks 'moves in with Louis Belanger-Martin'
Meanwhile, Tyra previously admitted that her son York - who was born via a surrogate - is desperate to have a sibling, and her mother Carolyn London thinks it's a good idea.
LONDON - American model Tyra Banks has moved in with her boyfriend Louis Belanger-Martin, according to a report.
The 45-year-old model and the Canadian businessman are now living together, according to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column, which reports that the duo are taking the next step in their relationship.
A source told the publication: "Tyra and Louis live together but Louis always moves around a lot for business reasons."
Louis and his ex-wife, Valerie Martin Scraire, have an apartment in England, as well as a house in Barbados, and a home in Magog, Quebec.
Louis also has to travel in order to spend time with his 12-year-old son.
The insider added: "Louis also spends some time with his own child in England and around the world for business. Tyra's child has his own room at Louis [and] Valerie's house in Magog and Tyra moved some of her stuff - clothes, jewellery - there too."
Meanwhile, Tyra previously admitted that her son York - who was born via a surrogate - is desperate to have a sibling, and her mother Carolyn London thinks it's a good idea.
She said: "God, my mom wants more grandbabies.
"My son is rolling and running around and she's like, 'You see? He needs a friend. He's saying that these stuffed animals are his babies and he's calling himself a big brother.'
"He calls himself a big brother. I'm like there's nobody underneath you - what does that mean 'big brother?'"
Tyra is relishing the challenge of motherhood and previously joked she loves that York has already become the "boss" of her household.
She said in 2018: "I think every two-year-old has some terrible moments. And he definitely, definitely has that.
"But, he's also like in charge so when he's eating I try to tell him you must sit at the table when you eat, you cannot run around, you must sit.
"So the other day, yesterday, my mom is eating at the counter in the kitchen. He's like, 'Nana, sit down. You eating. Sit down, Nana.'"
Timeline
Popular in Lifestyle
-
#KFCCouple: SA’s favourite lovebirds say ‘thank you’4 hours ago
-
WATCH: Chi, Chi, Chi! John Cena surprises Sho Madjozi at US performanceone day ago
-
SA hip hop star Crazy Lu dies9 hours ago
-
[WATCH] John Cena breaks it down to Sho Madjozi's hit single40 days ago
-
SA corporates, celebs, influencers continue to pledge couple engaged at KFC22 hours ago
-
KFC proposal vid sees Mzansi open hearts to find coupleone day ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.