Thousands come out to catch glimpse of Boks, Webb Ellis Cup in East London

The tour bus carrying the team was has been welcomed with cheers and flags being flown in the air by hundreds of supporters.

EAST LONDON – The Springboks trophy parade has gotten underway in East London on Saturday with thousands of fans lining the streets.

The team was in Durban on Friday and will be in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.



There's an atmosphere of jubilation with the young and old dancing and chanting for the team.

#RWC2019 #StrongerTogether Thousands have welcome the Boks at the East London City Hall. People chanted Siya Kolisi’s name and screamed even louder every time he lifted the trophy. pic.twitter.com/pIjt8r033Q — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 9, 2019

Springbok Centre Lukhanyo Am said he's pleased that the tour came to his home province.

People are screaming, waving the flags and taking pictures of the springbok’s tour bus as they drive past.

A crowd can be seen on the beach front dancing and chanting for the team.

The tour will continue its path through the city and province until early afternoon.