The lights will stay on but blackouts may still happen, says Eskom
The power utility says though no load shedding is scheduled for Saturday, the system is still heavily constrained.
JOHANNESBURG – Eskom says while the system remains heavily constrained there's no load-shedding scheduled for Saturday.
The power utility says rolling blackout will only be implemented only if necessary.
On Thursday Eskom implemented stage two loads-shedding after it lost three generating units.
Eskom says South Africans must be on high alert as rolling blackouts could happen at any moment.
The power utility says additional unplanned breakdowns or the unavailability of diesel for their gas turbines
Or water levels at pumped storage schemes- could result in load-shedding at short notice.
But it’s says for now it will be able to keep the lights on.
#POWERALERT 1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) November 9, 2019
Date: 09 November 2019
No loadshedding is expected today, however the system remains constrained and vulnerable and any shift could lead to loadshedding at short notice @SABCNewsOnline @ewnupdates @eNCA @IOL @SowetanLIVE @Newzroom405 @News24 @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/FPIcvXR134
Spokesperson Dikatso Mothae said, “Going into the week, we will be in a better position to tell you how we are looking tomorrow, but should things remain the way they or progress the way they are there should be a low risk of load shedding in the week.”
Mothae said technical teams are working to ensure their units from planned and unplanned maintenance work to replenish their reserves.
Eskom on Friday said while the probability of load shedding remained high it would only implement rolling blackouts if absolutely necessary.
The power utility said the implementation of stage 2 load shedding on Thursday night assisted with the partial recovery of its emergency reserves.
It said the system remained extremely constrained and vulnerable.
Consumers have been urged to continue to reduce demand and use electricity sparingly.
Additional reporting by Thando Kubheka
