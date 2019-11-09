Ten-man Chiefs claim derby bragging rights to go 10 points clear

The match got off the worst possible for the visitors as captain on the day, Ntsikelelo Nyauza and goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands got themselves in a horrible mix up with the defender heading the ball into the back of his own net.

JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates locked horns in the second Soweto Derby in as many weeks on Saturday.

Chiefs went into the clash off the back of a 4-2 win on penalties in the quarterfinal of the Telkom Knockout last weekend after the match ended 2-2 having gone to extra time.

In terms of league form, Chiefs also had the upper hand on their arch-rivals, starting the match eight places and 12 points ahead of the Sea Robbers.

Pirates though had not lost a league game to Amakhosi since a 2-0 loss at home in December 2014.

Chiefs with the lead inside the first minute.

Pirates almost hit back straight away as Fortune Makaringe unleashed a thunderous shot that cannoned back off the upright of Daniel Akpeyi’s goal.

Amakhosi skipper, Willard Katsande was then lucky not be shown a straight red card after a horrible tackle on Makaringe. He was shown a yellow though, which means he will miss the TKO semifinal against Maritzburg United.

Khama Billiat had the chance to double his side’s lead in the 20th minute but he blazed over the crossbar after he was picked out in the box with a low cross.

Chiefs continued to create the better chances. Gonzalo Castro forcing Sandilands into a save after a downward header threatened the back of the Pirates net.

Four minutes later and Castro did have the ball in the back of the net. He headed home from a well-taken corner as Chiefs doubled their lead after 28 minutes.

The Sea Robbers dominated possession after that but failed to create many clear-cut chances.

That was until Vincent Pule scored from a seemingly impossible angle after the visitors were awarded a questionable free-kick. There could be some debate over Akpeyi’s position with the ball hitting the inside of the post before crossing the line.

An exciting first half ending 2-1 in favour of Ernst Middendorp’s side.

Pirates started the second stanza a lot better than they did the first with the visitors applying some good pressure on the Chiefs defence. The league leaders came away from that period of play unscathed with the Buccaneers having to settle only for a few corners.

Rhulani Mokwena’s side kept coming though and had the chance to equalise, but Pule’s shot hit the crossbar and went out of play.

Moments later and Pirates had their equaliser. Gabadinho Mhango cutting in from the flank and curling the ball past a despairing Akpeyi into the top corner.

Level pegging at 2-2 heading into the final half an hour.

The hosts began to create some chances of their own with Sandilands forced into a good double save as the game approached the 70-minute mark.

As the match moved into the final ten minutes, Chiefs were handed the chance to regain the lead after Bernard Parker was brought down in the box.

Daniel Cardoso stepped up and smashed the ball straight down the middle.

The drama was not over as Eric Matoho was shown a straight red card for an off the ball incident.

The hosts were forced to play the seven minutes of added time with 10 men.

Pirates could have snatched a point at the death but Ntuthuko Mabaso fired straight at Akpeyi.

Chiefs were able to hold on though as they claimed their first league win over the Sea Robbers in five seasons and go 10 points clear at the top of the table with a 3-2 win.

Other results on Saturday 9 November:

Stellenbosch 0-0 Highlands

Polokwane City 0-1 Baroka