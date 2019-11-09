Springbok victory parade to start in cloudy East London
Day three of the five-day parade will officially start at 9:30am where the overcast skies have not supporters from coming out.
EAST LONDON – The Springboks victory parade will this weekend take over the Eastern Cape as fans across the country continue to celebrate their world cup success.
It's been exactly a week since South Africa were crowned 2019 Rugby World Cup champions after beating England 32-12 in the final in Japan.
On Friday, the Boks were in Durban for the second leg of the tour that started in Gauteng on Thursday.
#SpringboksTour Siya Kolisi addressing the crowd at DBN City Hall earlier today. pic.twitter.com/4195zCpBDc— EWN Sport (@EWNsport) November 8, 2019
It’s an overcast morning in East London, but that hasn’t affected the mood as people wearing Springbok jerseys can be spotted walking all over the street.
Day three of the five-day parade will officially start at 9:30am.
Along the route it will take on Saturday, the championship bus will also make a stop in Buffalo City the hometowns of heroes Makazole Mapimpi and Lukhanyo Am.
WATCH: Springboks World Cup celebratory Gauteng bus tour
ROAD CLOSURES FOR BOK VICTORY TOUR OF CAPE TOWN
Monday's victory parade in Cape Town will kick off with a concert at City Hall and Grand Parade at 11am before the team takes the Webb Ellis Cup on a tour of the CBD, Langa, Belhar and Elsies River.
Road closures for Monday in Cape Town:
Darling Street between Parade and Corporation Streets on Sunday 10 November from 17:00
Parade Street between Caledon and Darling Streets
Corporation Street between Longmarket and Darling Streets
On Monday 11 November 2019 from 08:00 to 15:00, Darling Street between Buitenkant and Lower Plein Streets will also be closed.
Parade Street between Caledon and Darling Streets
Corporation Street between Longmarket and Darling streets
