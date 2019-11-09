Salga calls on municipalities to force clients to pay their bills

Salga has revealed households, businesses and government owe municipalities over R165 billion.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Local Government Association (Salga) has called on municipalities to rigorously implement policies that forces people to pay for their bills.

The organisation says this makes it impossible for these municipalities to pay what is due to Eskom and water suppliers.

Chief Operations Officer at Salga Lance Joel said, “The immediate thing that we are going to do is to ask our municipalities to rigorously implement credit control policies; apply the rules to the latter, so that when people are not paying we use the rules to force people to start paying.”