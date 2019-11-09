Salga calls on municipalities to force clients to pay their bills
Salga has revealed households, businesses and government owe municipalities over R165 billion.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Local Government Association (Salga) has called on municipalities to rigorously implement policies that forces people to pay for their bills.
Salga has revealed households, businesses and government owe municipalities over R165 billion.
The organisation says this makes it impossible for these municipalities to pay what is due to Eskom and water suppliers.
Chief Operations Officer at Salga Lance Joel said, “The immediate thing that we are going to do is to ask our municipalities to rigorously implement credit control policies; apply the rules to the latter, so that when people are not paying we use the rules to force people to start paying.”
Popular in Local
-
Powerball results: Friday, 8 November 2019
-
SA hip hop star Crazy Lu dies
-
WATCH LIVE: Xolani Gwala funeral underway in Impendle, KZN
-
Wings of love: SA tracks down couple in KFC proposal video
-
Springbok victory parade to start in cloudy East London
-
Eskom says poor power station maintenance the reason for rolling blackouts
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.