SA hip hop star Crazy Lu dies

JOHANNESBURG – Tributes are pouring in from the hip-hop community over the passing of former YoTv presenter and member of the music group Jozi, Luther 'Crazy Lu' Cohen.

Crazy Lu's brother, Marvin Cohen, confirmed the passing on Friday saying Luther died from an apparent asthma attack.

Crazy Lu became a child star when he hosted a popular kids programme X-Attitude, on the YoTv Kids platform on SABC 1.

He later became a member of Jozi, with Bongani Fassie, Ishmael and Da Les.

Former group member Lesley Mampe, popularly known as Da Les, said Cohen will be greatly missed.

“I think what drew everybody to him was his infectious smile and his ability to make everybody entertained and keep everybody happy. I think he transcended that attitude through his music, and we were able to build a career and great moments with him. He will be greatly missed.”

Fellow artists in the hip hop genre have expressed shock and paid tribute to Crazy Lu on social media.

R. I. P CRAZY LU



REMEMBER WATCHING HIM EVERYDAY ON X ATTITUDE ON SABC. HE WAS LEGIT APART OF MY YOUTH. THEN OFCOURSE THERE'S JOZI.

💔💔💔💔💔#RIPCRAZYLU pic.twitter.com/oiUdgB06NR — Love & Other Stuff (@Rouge_Rapper) November 8, 2019