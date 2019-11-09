SA hip hop star Crazy Lu dies
Crazy Lu's brother, Marvin Cohen, confirmed the passing on Friday saying Luther died from an apparent asthma attack.
JOHANNESBURG – Tributes are pouring in from the hip-hop community over the passing of former YoTv presenter and member of the music group Jozi, Luther 'Crazy Lu' Cohen.
Crazy Lu's brother, Marvin Cohen, confirmed the passing on Friday saying Luther died from an apparent asthma attack.
Crazy Lu became a child star when he hosted a popular kids programme X-Attitude, on the YoTv Kids platform on SABC 1.
He later became a member of Jozi, with Bongani Fassie, Ishmael and Da Les.
Former group member Lesley Mampe, popularly known as Da Les, said Cohen will be greatly missed.
“I think what drew everybody to him was his infectious smile and his ability to make everybody entertained and keep everybody happy. I think he transcended that attitude through his music, and we were able to build a career and great moments with him. He will be greatly missed.”
Fellow artists in the hip hop genre have expressed shock and paid tribute to Crazy Lu on social media.
R. I. P CRAZY LU— Love & Other Stuff (@Rouge_Rapper) November 8, 2019
REMEMBER WATCHING HIM EVERYDAY ON X ATTITUDE ON SABC. HE WAS LEGIT APART OF MY YOUTH. THEN OFCOURSE THERE'S JOZI.
💔💔💔💔💔#RIPCRAZYLU pic.twitter.com/oiUdgB06NR
R.I.P to our brother and SA hip hop pioneer CRAZY LU. Thank you for all the memories and condolences to the family. We will miss you.🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/aBA6TyQH0F— MR MAKHADO™️ (@rikyrickworld) November 8, 2019
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
Eskom says poor power station maintenance the reason for rolling blackouts
-
Municipalities owed over R100bn, Parliament told
-
Wings of love: SA tracks down couple in KFC proposal video
-
Powerball results: Friday, 8 November 2019
-
Gwala to receive provincial official funeral - Presidency
-
SA corporates, celebs, influencers continue to pledge couple engaged at KFC
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.