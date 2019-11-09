EWN brings you the winning PowerBall results. Are you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG – The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 8 November 2019 are as follows:

PowerBall : 05, 18, 27, 37, 45 PB: 12

PowerBall Plus: 01, 13, 19, 37, 42 PB: 18

For more details, visit the National Lottery website.