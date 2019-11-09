KFCCouple: SA’s favourite lovebirds say ‘thank you’

Hector Mkansi and Nonhlanhla Soldaat shot to fame after a video of the pair having a meal at KFC, when Mkansi went down on one knee and put a ring on his partner’s finge, went viral.

JOHANNESBURG – The couple behind the famous hashtag #KFCCouple, that has been trending on social media, has spoken to a local publication thanking South Africans for their generosity.

Hector Mkansi and Nonhlanhla Soldaat shot to fame after a video of the pair having a meal at KFC, when Mkansi went down on one knee and put a ring on his partner’s finge, went viral.

The couple told SowetanLive they met and fell in love in 2010.

On Friday, fast food giant KFC shared the video on social media and asked South Africans to help find the couple. The video received more than 600,000 views by Friday afternoon.

In a post on social media, KFC thanked South Africans for their help.

“South Africa, you guys are amazing! We’ve found the beautiful couple, and it looks like we’re having a Streetwise Wedding,” the post read.

However, this will not be the couple's first wedding as they got married in 2012.

Several brands such as Sun City resort, Coca-Cola and Audi have come forward offering to help with the wedding.