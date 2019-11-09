JP Duminy ruled out of Mzansi Super League

The 35-year-old now misses back-to-back seasons of South Africa’s new domestic T20 competition having been ruled out in the inaugural campaign because of a hand injury.

JOHANNESBURG – Paarl Rocks batsman JP Duminy has been ruled out of the 2019 Mzansi Super League tournament due to a hamstring injury he suffered in the lead-up to the team’s opening game against the Cape Town Blitz on Sunday.

Duminy was diagnosed with a high-grade partial tear to his right hamstring after undergoing an MRI scan.

The 35-year-old now misses back-to-back seasons of South Africa’s new domestic T20 competition having been ruled out in the inaugural campaign because of a hand injury.

Paarl Rocks captain Faf du Plessis said he’s desperately disappointed for Duminy.

“JP brings a lot of value in a lot of different areas. His experience will be missed, especially by the younger guys. I have full confidence in our team to bounce back from this. We have strengthened our batting this year and we’ll use this setback as motivation,” said Du Plessis.

Paarl Rocks coach Adrian Birrell said the squad is focused on the opening game against the Blitz on Sunday.

“We will assess our options on Monday and then decide how to best replace JP,” he said.

This is another blow to the Paarl side, having lost Proteas opening batsman, Aiden Markam to a fractured wrist during South Africa’s recent tour of India.