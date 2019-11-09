JP Duminy ruled out of Mzansi Super League
The 35-year-old now misses back-to-back seasons of South Africa’s new domestic T20 competition having been ruled out in the inaugural campaign because of a hand injury.
JOHANNESBURG – Paarl Rocks batsman JP Duminy has been ruled out of the 2019 Mzansi Super League tournament due to a hamstring injury he suffered in the lead-up to the team’s opening game against the Cape Town Blitz on Sunday.
Duminy was diagnosed with a high-grade partial tear to his right hamstring after undergoing an MRI scan.
The 35-year-old now misses back-to-back seasons of South Africa’s new domestic T20 competition having been ruled out in the inaugural campaign because of a hand injury.
Paarl Rocks captain Faf du Plessis said he’s desperately disappointed for Duminy.
“JP brings a lot of value in a lot of different areas. His experience will be missed, especially by the younger guys. I have full confidence in our team to bounce back from this. We have strengthened our batting this year and we’ll use this setback as motivation,” said Du Plessis.
Paarl Rocks coach Adrian Birrell said the squad is focused on the opening game against the Blitz on Sunday.
“We will assess our options on Monday and then decide how to best replace JP,” he said.
This is another blow to the Paarl side, having lost Proteas opening batsman, Aiden Markam to a fractured wrist during South Africa’s recent tour of India.
More in Sport
-
GALLERY: Boks take Webb Ellis Cup tour to East London
-
Boks wrap up East London trophy tour, next stop PE
-
Thousands come out to catch glimpse of Boks, Webb Ellis Cup in East London
-
Springbok victory parade to start in cloudy East London
-
Boks ‘grateful’ for SA support after winning RWC
-
Road closures for Bok victory tour of Cape Town
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.