Celebrations as Springboks' tour bus hits Mapimpi’s hometown Mdantsane
Mdantsane is the hometown of Makazole Mapimpi who fast became a favourite when he scored the Boks’ first try at the Rugby World Cup final in Yokohama, Japan, last Friday.
MDANTSANE – The Springboks tour bus is making its way through Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape with the Webb Ellis trophy on Saturday morning.
Suppporters cheered, while others stood on the roofs on their cars just to catch a glimpse of the much loved Mapimpi and his team mates.
#ChampionsTogether The scene as the Boks continue with their trophy tour near Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape. pic.twitter.com/huGGA2oRnw— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 9, 2019
The parade started in the city centre this morning with a huge reception at city hall.
There are still celebrations on the ground with cars hooting and people waving.
Every few streets the team find themselves needing to duck down because of the low-lying electrical lines.
The Eastern Cape is the home province of many players including captain Siya Kolisi and Lukhanyo Am.
As the cheers and whistles continue, the convoy will stay on the road until early afternoon.
At the same time, the streets of the East London CBD are lined with people wearing the green and gold of the Boks who are expected to pass down this road any moment.
South Africa and Springbok flags are flying high on Saturday, with families coming out to catch a glimpse of their heroes.
Day 4 of the parade will take place in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.
#ChampionsTogether— EWN Sport (@EWNsport) November 9, 2019
🎼Asembe nono 🎼 The volume is increasing the closer the Boks get to the city center pic.twitter.com/ms13o9afEL
