Go

Boks wrap up East London trophy tour, next stop PE

However, the streets of the city were still full of cheerful supporters who all came to catch a glimpse of Boks and the coveted Webb Ellis Cup.

The Springboks in East London for their Webb Ellis Cup tour following their win at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
The Springboks in East London for their Webb Ellis Cup tour following their win at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
one hour ago

EAST LONDON - The Springboks have just concluded their parade in East London for the day as part of their Rugby World Cup trophy tour.

However, the streets of the city were still full of cheerful supporters who all came to catch a glimpse of Boks and the coveted Webb Ellis Cup.

The national team beat England 32-12 exactly a week ago in Japan.

It was a complete standstill in Moore Street where East London fans have surrounded the championship bus in order to catch a glimpse of the Springboks.

The scene was majestic as the backdrop of the beach is only adding to the joyous occasion of this moment.

The parade wrapped up for the day but the fans did not stop following the team around East London especially as they celebrate their big three sons, Lukhanyo Am, Makazola Mapimpi and of course World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi.

If Saturday was just a taste of things to come, Sunday is going to be epic as the parade heads into day four and makes a stop in Kolisi’s home town in Zwide, a township in the windy city of Port Elizabeth.

WATCH: The Webb Ellis Cup comes to the Kingdom

