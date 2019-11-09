Alex police open inquest docket following death of woman (38) & her child

It's suspected the woman killed her child and herself.

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Alexandra on Saturday said they had opened an inquest docket following the deaths of a 38-year-old woman and her child.

It's suspected the woman killed her child and herself.

Her body was found hanging in her house at Laduma Street in extension seven last night.

Police spokesperson Mathapelo Peters said: “In an apparent suicide, the body of the woman was found hanging from rafters and the body of the child was found in the house with no visible injuries. A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death of the baby.”