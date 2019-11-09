Alex police open inquest docket following death of woman (38) & her child

3 minors arrested for allegedly robbing hikers at Table Mountain
JOHANNESBURG - Police in Alexandra on Saturday said they had opened an inquest docket following the deaths of a 38-year-old woman and her child.
Her body was found hanging in her house at Laduma Street in extension seven last night.
Police spokesperson Mathapelo Peters said: “In an apparent suicide, the body of the woman was found hanging from rafters and the body of the child was found in the house with no visible injuries. A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death of the baby.”
