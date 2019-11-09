380 undocumented foreigners arrested for hijacking building in Hillbrow

Three suspects, two women and a man, have been arrested for hijacking the building after police officers were able to locate the rightful owner.

CAPE TOWN - Gauteng police have discovered more than 300 undocumented foreign nationals occupying a 21-storey building in Hillbrow.

Three suspects, two women and a man, were arrested for hijacking the building after police officers were able to locate the rightful owner.

Scores of buildings in the inner city of Johannesburg have apparently been hijacked, which means they've been taken over from absent owners and many of them are being used for crimes likes drug abuse.

A total of 353 men and 27 women from Malawi and Zimbabwe were found to be undocumented and have been taken in for processing and verification of their stay in the country.

The police's Mathapelo Peters said: “A total of 380 undocumented nationals, including those who were found during roadblocks and other operations were taken in for processing and verification of stay in the country. Six Malawian nationals, four juveniles and two adults, were released pending their appearance before immigration authorities to prepare for their direct deportation.”

In August this year, 487 undocumented nationals were arrested by the police during a raid in the Johannesburg CBD when police swooped in shops belonging to foreign nationals to seize fake goods.