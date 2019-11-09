3 minors arrested for allegedly robbing hikers at Table Mountain
Local
The trio, aged 15, 16 and 17-years-old face charges of aggravated robbery and will appear in court soon.
CAPE TOWN - Three minors were arrested for allegedly robbing a group of hikers on Table Mountain.
The incident occurred on Friday.
The trio, aged 15, 16 and 17-years-old face charges of aggravated robbery and will appear in court soon.
Table Mountain National Park's Lauren Clayton said: “A group of teen hikers were robbed of their belongings by three suspects armed with knives. Table Mountain National Park was informed about the incident and immediately deployed our rangers with the assistance of the South African Police Service.”
