Xolani Gwala's family thankful for support from South Africans
They joined his colleagues, friends and fans to remember him at a memorial service in Randburg on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG - The family of Xolani Gwala said that they’d been overwhelmed by the support they received from South Africans since his passing a week ago.
His family said that the past two years had been hard on them with Gwala in and out of hospital undergoing treatment.
But his brother, Mdu, said he was glad that his brother was finally at peace.
For Gwala’s family, this had been one of their hardest and toughest weeks.
His brother Mdu Gwala said they were thankful to 702.
"Thank you very much to everyone who supported my brother. Goodbye."
Gwala’s uncle Thulanezwi Gwala said the next step was to lay him to rest.
"The funeral service will start at 10am. We hope that those who were close to him will be present."
The family said that all those who wished to attend his burial in KwaZulu-Natal were welcome.
