Writers honoured at 2019 South African Literary Awards

Dr Bongani Ngqulunga received the First-Time Published Author Award for his book 'The Man Who Founded The ANC: A Biography of Pixley ka Isaka Seme'.

The South African Literary Awards were held at Unisa on 7 October 2017. Picture: Supplied.
The South African Literary Awards were held at Unisa on 7 October 2017. Picture: Supplied.
11 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The 2019 South African Literary Awards (Sala) honoured some impeccable work in the literary and writing space on Thursday.

The event, hosted at Ditsong National Museum of Cultural History, shortlisted 26 authors for its 13 awards categories.

Several newcomers, as well as established artists, came together to share accolades at the ceremony’s 14th installment.

The main aim of the awards is to pay tribute to South African writers who have distinguished themselves as groundbreaking producers and creators of literature, while it celebrates literary excellence in the depiction and sharing of South Africa’s histories, value systems and philosophies and art as inscribed and preserved in all the languages of South Africa --particularly the official languages.

Some of the winners included PhD student Lebohang Masango in the Children’s Literature category for the book title Mpumi’s Magic Beads.

The Youth Literature Category went to novelist and short story writer Sally Partridge for the book entitled Mine.

Dr Bongani Ngqulunga received the First-Time Published Author Award for his book The Man Who Founded The ANC: A Biography of Pixley ka Isaka Seme.

The Sala’s Poetry Award had three winners, which were Tony Ullyatt for the book An Unobtrusive Vice, Nathan Trantraal for the book Alles Het Niet Kom Wod and Ayanda Billie for the Xhosa book Umhlaba Umanzi.

Finally, the Lifetime Achievement Literary Award went to Louis Smit, a celebrated playwright for many children's productions to tour the country and Cornelius Tennyson Daniel (CTD) Marivate.

