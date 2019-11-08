Wings of love: SA tracks down couple in KFC proposal video

The fast-food giant shared the video on social media, asking South Africans for help finding the couple.

CAPE TOWN – South Africans have managed to track down the couple whose proposal video went viral overnight.

The video shows a young man proposing to his girlfriend in a KFC.

The fast-food giant shared the video on social media and asked South Africans to help find the couple. The video received more than 600,000 views by Friday afternoon.

In a post on social media, KFC thanked South Africans for their help.

“South Africa, you guys are amazing! We’ve found the beautiful couple, and it looks like we’re having a Streetwise Wedding,” the post read.

South Africa, you guys are amazing! We’ve found the beautiful couple, and looks like we’re having a #StreetwiseWedding y’all 🥳 We’re meeting Bhut’ Hector and his lovely bride Nonhlanhla we’ll keep you posted. #KFCProposal — KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) November 8, 2019

Many South Africans offered free services for their wedding after watching the viral video.

I just spoke to Mr Kansi re his #KFCProposal. He’d like to have a small event to celebrate his wife but budget is tight. We need a venue, dress, suit, cake, and food. I can’t wait to MC this one.



Can anyone else help us, please 🙏

cc @KFCSA pic.twitter.com/VoNLT5MqfW — Isiphosakho (@alphi_s) November 8, 2019

#KFCProposal

let us find the couple ill offer free potrait bt they can only get it month end pic.twitter.com/QgB51AFMsH — Nkanyiso Jason Madondo ( backup account) (@JasonMadondo) November 8, 2019

@KFCSA, please let us know if you find them. Their honeymoon will definitely be at AM Lodge in one of our honeymoon suites. Please drop us a DM with their contact details!



Love always wins 😍#KFCProposal



cc @sontondlovu @golimpopo @ms_tourist @Annicia_ https://t.co/jsMg5zxauy — AM Lodge (@amlodge_za) November 8, 2019

PUMA Boyz keep doing the most #KFCProposal 🙌🏾.



Bhut’ Hector and his lovely bride Nonhlanhla each deserve R10 000 of in-store #PUMA threads 🧵Get us in touch with them ❤ https://t.co/IVc7H9Cv3u — PUMA South Africa (@PUMASouthAfrica) November 8, 2019

And now South Africans will get to witness the big day, as Eyewitness News has pledged to live stream their wedding.

Eyewitness News pledges to live stream the wedding. Now ALL South Africans can be there. Send us the save the date! #KFCProposal @ewnupdates https://t.co/DGf0vpTJaS — Eyewitness News (@ewnupdates) November 8, 2019

The happy couple returned to KFC on Friday, where they received a warm welcome.