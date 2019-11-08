Williams thanks NZ ahead of Toronto move
The Wolfpack confirmed on Thursday that they signed Sonny Bill Williams to a two-year contract for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
TORONTO - All Blacks centre Sonny Bill Williams thanked the New Zealand rugby community after it was announced on Thursday that he would be leaving to play with the Canadian-based Toronto Wolfpack.
The 34-year-old New Zealander, who will represent Toronto in England’s top-tier Super League, was part of the All Blacks World Cup-winning teams in 2011 and 2015, and played his 58th and final test for them at this year’s World Cup in Japan.
“I never dreamed that I’d play in the black jersey for ten years playing alongside some of the legends of the game, and I’m grateful for the support of so many people in helping me grow as a footy player over that time,” Williams said in a statement released by New Zealand Rugby.
“Finally, to the players I’ve been privileged enough to play with. I’ve enjoyed every moment being with the brothers and that will be the biggest thing I will miss: the camaraderie and fun with my fellow players and being privileged to suit up with them and go out and do what we love. It’s been a pleasure.”
The Wolfpack confirmed on Thursday that they signed the towering Kiwi to a two-year contract for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed but it is reported to be worth $9 million with Williams getting an ownership stake.
Williams, who has enjoyed successful careers in both rugby union and rugby league, had been linked with a move to Toronto since the end of the World Cup at which New Zealand finished third.
After a successful rugby league career and union stint in France, Williams made his debut for Canterbury in 2010 and earned his first All Blacks cap that year. In 2016, he joined the All Blacks Sevens team for the Rio Olympics.
“Sonny has been a leader for other players and New Zealanders, demonstrating how a high public profile can generate good through promoting positive messages and highlighting social issues,” said NZR Head of Professional Rugby Chris Lendrum.
“He has also demonstrated a remarkable ability to express deep compassion and generosity for people in need.
“We thank Sonny for his service to rugby and the community, and we wish him and his family the very best for their next adventure.”
Popular in Sport
-
Fans thrilled to see Boks on victory tour of Durban
-
Here’s what the future holds for Beast after rugby
-
GALLERY: The Springboks take their RWC victory tour to Soweto
-
'Bulletproof vests': World Cup autopsy brutal, says All Black Williams
-
Springboks tour reels in young and old fans in JHB, Soweto
-
GALLERY: World champion Boks kick off victory tour in Gauteng
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.