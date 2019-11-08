WATCH: Chi, Chi, Chi! John Cena surprises Sho Madjozi at US performance
Madjozi’s popular song 'John Cena' has received rave reviews locally and internationally. The song is named after the US wrestler.
CAPE TOWN - South African multilingual rapper Sho Madjozi got the biggest surprise while performing in the US.
Madjozi’s popular song John Cena has received rave reviews locally and internationally. The song is named after the US wrestler.
The star performed her song on The Kelly Clarkson Show but little did she know the host had a special surprise up her sleeve.
During her interview, Madjozi revealed that she would love to meet the wrestler. Clarkson joked and said they couldn't afford to have John Cena on the show as they "had a small budget".
But Cena appeared on stage a short while after her performance started and danced behind her.
Madjozi jumped for joy after realising that she had been tricked by Clarkson.
Watch the interview and the moment John Cena surprised her in the video below.
In August, Cena shared a post with a picture of Madjozi on Instagram. The wrestler also appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he was taught how to dance to her song.
