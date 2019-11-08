Uyinene Mrwetyana's family to launch foundation to fight GBV
The 19-year-old’s killing sparked national and global outrage against femicide after she was raped and murdered at the Clareinch post office in August.
CAPE TOWN –The family of murdered University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana’s says a foundation will be launched in her name before the end of the year.
Thembelani Mrwetyana says the family will only comment on the trial into his niece's murder at the very end.
“As a family I wouldn’t want us to go into the information that is currently emanating from the court. We will allow that process to take this course.”
He says 'Nene', as she was affectionately known, stood against social injustice, whether it be political, patriarchal or gender-based violence.
“It is quite ironic that she lost her life through very injustice that she stood and fought against.”
For this reason, they're joining the fight against gender based violence, by launching the Uyinene Mrwetyana foundation within the next seven weeks.
Postal worker, Luyanda Botha, will be back in court next week as the matter moves to the Western Cape High Court.
On Thursday Botha made a second appearance in the Wynberg Magistrates Court, wearing a black hooded top.
Earlier, the 42-year-old who faces two charges of rape, murder and defeating the ends of justice abandoned his bail application.
