Tiger Brands looking at sale of processed meats business
Tiger Brands said in a stock market statement that the board had started formal due diligence on 6 November after receiving 'several indicative offers'.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s Tiger Brands is exploring the sale of its processed meats business, which was temporarily closed last year following the world’s largest-ever listeria outbreak, it said on Friday.
The company is facing a class-action lawsuit over its role in the incident, in which a listeriosis outbreak that killed more than 200 people in South Africa was traced back to a factory run by Tiger Brands-owned Enterprise Foods.
The country’s leading food producer said its Value Added Meat Products (VAMP) division had been earmarked for review prior to that event, and that the review had concluded it was “not an ideal fit” within the portfolio.
Tiger Brands said in a stock market statement that the board had started formal due diligence on 6 November after receiving “several indicative offers”. It will further evaluate its options once this is completed, it said.
The unit’s revenues slid 79% in the six months to end March, prompting an operating loss of R296 million ($20.05 million) as it struggled to get back up and running following the suspension of its operations. It reopened in December 2018.
The company said the prospective sale of the unit does not affect its commitment to the class action process currently underway.
It added that it had decided to close down its Deli Foods business in Nigeria following a review, as the business continued to incur losses despite efforts from management.
Operations ceased in October and all formalities relating to the closure would be completed in the next few months, it said.
Popular in Business
-
Power system still vulnerable, weekend cuts a possibility, says Eskom
-
Here we go again: Eskom to implement stage 2 load shedding
-
Kruger International is buying Standard Bank, Visa and owner of Johnnie Walker
-
Eskom management set for urgent meeting after power cuts implemented again
-
Google brings free WiFi service to Cape Town
-
Power cuts hit rand
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.