Suspect arrested after woman (81) murdered in Lenasia
Local
It’s understood the elderly woman was found strangled to death in her house this morning.
JOHANNESBURG - Lenasia police have arrested a suspect allegedly involved in the murder of an 81-year-old woman after an apparent robbery.
It’s understood the elderly woman was found strangled to death in her house on Friday morning.
Spokesperson Hector Netshivodza said police were investigating a case of murder.
“We found that a lady was strangled. Her legs and hands were tied with a rope. We received information on the suspect and have taken him in for questioning. Our investigation continues.”
