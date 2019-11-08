Suspect arrested after woman (81) murdered in Lenasia

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
Go

Suspect arrested after woman (81) murdered in Lenasia

It’s understood the elderly woman was found strangled to death in her house this morning.

Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
11 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Lenasia police have arrested a suspect allegedly involved in the murder of an 81-year-old woman after an apparent robbery.

It’s understood the elderly woman was found strangled to death in her house on Friday morning.

Spokesperson Hector Netshivodza said police were investigating a case of murder.

“We found that a lady was strangled. Her legs and hands were tied with a rope. We received information on the suspect and have taken him in for questioning. Our investigation continues.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA