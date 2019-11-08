Suspect arrested after woman (81) murdered in Lenasia

It’s understood the elderly woman was found strangled to death in her house this morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Lenasia police have arrested a suspect allegedly involved in the murder of an 81-year-old woman after an apparent robbery.

It’s understood the elderly woman was found strangled to death in her house on Friday morning.

Spokesperson Hector Netshivodza said police were investigating a case of murder.

“We found that a lady was strangled. Her legs and hands were tied with a rope. We received information on the suspect and have taken him in for questioning. Our investigation continues.”