Still no sign of missing Herolds Bay girl, Cozette Scheepers

The six-year-old girl is still missing after the bodies of her mother, Heidi Scheepers, and younger brother were recovered from the sea.

CAPE TOWN – There is still no sign of a missing six-year-old Herolds Bay girl Cozette Scheepers, who is believed to have drowned.

The child, her mother and two-year-old brother were reported missing more than two weeks ago.

Heidi Scheepers took her two children to the beach but they never returned home.

The George mom's body and that of her son have been recovered.

The police's Malcolm Poje said they are still conducting sporadic patrols in the area.

“The search has been scaled down, so we are only doing sporadic patrols in that specific area. However, we're still appealing to the community at large to be vigilant when they see or notice any unknown object along the shore around Herolds Bay to immediately inform the George Police Station or the NSRI guys who are still on standby.”