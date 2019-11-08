State hospitals need overhaul, Parly committee hears
After listening to a battery of complaints, Parliament’s portfolio committee on Health will now take the debate on National Health Insurance (NHI) to coastal provinces.
The committee heard submissions from experts and communities that depended on state healthcare.
Medical professionals in the Northern Cape told the committee that government hospitals needed a complete overhaul.
They said there were several infrastructure shortcomings in the current healthcare system that needed to be addressed before the implementation of the bill.
Communities told the committee that government must focus on fixing run-down health facilities and ensure it implemented strategies that would improve service delivery.
The DA’s health spokesperson Wendy Philander believed that centralising health functions would cripple the sector.
“It is very important that we realise how the Health Insurance Bill will affect future medical care.”
In the coming weeks, the committee will conduct public hearings on the NHI Bill in Limpopo, Kwazulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.
