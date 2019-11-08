S. Sudan's Kiir, Machar to delay formation of unity govt - Uganda presidency
The statement was released after President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar met in Uganda in a last-ditch effort to resolve outstanding disputes preventing the formation of a coalition government by the deadline.
KAMPALA - South Sudan’s president and a former rebel leader agreed on Thursday to delay the formation of a unity government for 100 days beyond the 12 November deadline, according to a statement from Uganda’s presidency.
