S. Sudan's Kiir, Machar to delay formation of unity govt - Uganda presidency

The statement was released after President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar met in Uganda in a last-ditch effort to resolve outstanding disputes preventing the formation of a coalition government by the deadline.

FILE: South Sudan's President Salva Kiir (R) and his former deputy turned rebel leader Riek Machar shake hands as they agree to a peace deal at the 33rd Extraordinary Summit of Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) in Addis Ababa, on 12 September, 2018. Picture: AFP
FILE: South Sudan's President Salva Kiir (R) and his former deputy turned rebel leader Riek Machar shake hands as they agree to a peace deal at the 33rd Extraordinary Summit of Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) in Addis Ababa, on 12 September, 2018. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

KAMPALA - South Sudan’s president and a former rebel leader agreed on Thursday to delay the formation of a unity government for 100 days beyond the 12 November deadline, according to a statement from Uganda’s presidency.

The statement was released after President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar met in Uganda in a last-ditch effort to resolve outstanding disputes preventing the formation of a coalition government by the deadline.

