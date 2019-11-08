SA not quite out of the dark as Eskom discusses weekend load-shedding

On Thursday night, Eskom implemented stage 2 load shedding after it lost three additional units plunging its emergency reserves to a critically low level.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said an emergency meeting scheduled for on Friday would determine whether the power utility would have to implement rolling blackouts over the weekend.

The power utility said there was a high risk of load shedding later on Friday.

The cash-strapped state-owned enterprise said while Thursday’s implementation of stage 2 load shedding helped in replenishing some its emergency reserves, the system remains constrained.

Spokesperson Dikatso Mothae said: “What I can say though is that there is a risk of there being load shedding this evening.”

She said an emergency meeting to assess the grid would be held on Thursday afternoon.

“Unfortunately, I cannot give you a clear picture for the weekend or for later this evening until we have our emergency response from this afternoon."

The power utility has once again appealed to customers to reduce demand, and use electricity sparingly.

Mothae said, “The stage 2 overnight did help somewhat, in replenishing some of those emergency reserves. But the system is quite constrained. We have spoken throughout the week about how the system is constrained [and] it remains constrained.”