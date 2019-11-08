SA is a better country since Boks victory, says Zikalala
The country's national rugby team toured Umhlanga, Kwamashu and the Durban CBD, were received by thousands of Durbanites.
DURBAN – KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala says the Springboks have restored hope in South Africa through their 2019 World Cup victory.
Zikalala was speaking in Durban at a celebratory lunch after the Springboks concluded their trophy parade in the city.
The country's national rugby team, which toured Umhlanga, Kwamashu and the Durban CBD, were received with glowing admiration from thousands of Durbanites.
Supporters have come out in numbers at the first leg of the Durban #Springboks tour. The Boks are in Umhlanga, and will soon go to KwaMashu and finally the Dbn CBD. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/ziqU7q4ayR— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 8, 2019
#BoksTrophyTour pic.twitter.com/4xUA5f4ETs— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 8, 2019
The premier said South Africa is a better country today because of the World Cup win.
“They managed to put the flag of our country high and made all South Africans proud. They restored the potential inspiration, that potential that we are one nation and we are united.”
At the same time, Ethekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said the victory has inspired government to make South Africans proud.
“The manner in which you have tackled the challenge, moving forward, up until you became the champions is a clear indication that we are still able to face challenges head-on. Challenges relating to unemployment, poverty and inequality.’
The Boks’ tour brought the entire city to a standstill.
People came out in their numbers wearing their Springbok jerseys.
They danced and sang Shosholoza andNkosi Sikelela i-Afrika as they celebrated.
For a moment, the focus was not on the political tensions that have engulfed the city in recent months.
