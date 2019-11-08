SA corporates, celebs, influencers continue to pledge couple engaged at KFC
Hector's proposal to Nonhlahla went viral on Twitter after KFC called on the public to help track them down.
JOHANNESBURG - More pledges have been made by South African corporates, celebrities and social influencers for a couple seen getting engaged at a KFC in the Vaal.
I just spoke to Mr Kansi re his #KFCProposal. He’d like to have a small event to celebrate his wife but budget is tight. We need a venue, dress, suit, cake, and food. I can’t wait to MC this one.— I AM YOUR MC! (@alphi_s) November 8, 2019
Can anyone else help us, please 🙏
cc @KFCSA pic.twitter.com/VoNLT5MqfW
Since then, the hashtag #KFCproposal has been trending worldwide.
When Hector got down on one knee in the middle of a KFC in the Vaal to proposed to Nonhahla, the couple had no idea their wedding would turn into South Africa most anticipated event.
Numerous pledges and contributions continue to pour in from companies, celebrities and the general public - for not only their wedding day - but also their lobola negotiations, honeymoon and their happily ever after.
Brands including Woolworths, Pick n Pay and Clicks have pledged vouchers.
While Mango Airlines has offered a honeymoon trip to Zanzibar, several banks have offered money and Inkomazi has pledged two cows to assist with lobola negotiations.
We just love it when South Africa comes together to share the love. We’ll give the happy couple a honeymoon in paradise to remember, with a trip to Zanzibar courtesy of Mango Airlines! 🌴✈️@KFCSA #KFCProposal #StreetwiseWedding https://t.co/x9C31rQF6r— Mango Airlines (@FlyMangoSA) November 8, 2019
KFC's public affairs director Zinhle Modiselle said they would co-ordinate the pledges.
“We're going to make sure that there is somebody that is actually really pulling it together and making sure that the promises that we've received on social media is something that can be fulfilled and we can pass on to the couple and they can enjoy."
While the fast-food chain has welcomed South Africa's enthusiasm, Modiselle said the needs of the couple would be put first.
